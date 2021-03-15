Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade arrive in Europe [Image 3 of 3]

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade arrive in Europe

    GERMANY

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Capt. Billy Lacroix 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade CH-47 Chinook helicopters from 2-1 General Support Aviation Battalion crosses the border from France and into Germany on Mar. 15, 2021.

    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 18:01
    This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade arrive in Europe [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Billy Lacroix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #strongertogether #atlanticresolve #DefenderEurope

