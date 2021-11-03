U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Timothy Nonn is the 62nd Maintenance Squadron production superintendent at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. As a maintenance squadron production superintendent, he interacts with hundreds of Airmen across several different maintenance specialties to ensure necessary work gets done on JBLM’s 40 C-17 Globemaster III aircrafts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Heineck)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 17:33
|Photo ID:
|6560887
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-QE524-1007
|Resolution:
|5182x3459
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, How one Airman maximized their growth thanks to a second chance [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Mikayla Heineck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
How one Airman maximized their growth thanks to a second chance
