U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jesse Wayland, left, Robert Hadwin, second from left, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Timothy Nonn, 62nd Maintenance Squadron production superintendent, right, identify a part issue on the engine of a C-17 Globemaster III, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 11, 2021. As a maintenance squadron production superintendent, Nonn interacts with hundreds of Airmen across several different maintenance specialties to ensure necessary work gets done on JBLM’s 40 C-17 Globemaster III aircrafts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Heineck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 17:33 Photo ID: 6560886 VIRIN: 210311-F-QE524-1022 Resolution: 3738x5600 Size: 1.26 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, How one Airman maximized their growth thanks to a second chance [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Mikayla Heineck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.