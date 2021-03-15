NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1

210315-N-TP832-2021 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (March 15, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Chad Tennant, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, configures a Hawkeye III Lite Rapid Response Communications Kit satellite system in preparation for a Command Post Exercise/Communications Exercise on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

