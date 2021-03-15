Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1 [Image 3 of 3]

    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210315-N-TP832-2021 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (March 15, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Chad Tennant, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, configures a Hawkeye III Lite Rapid Response Communications Kit satellite system in preparation for a Command Post Exercise/Communications Exercise on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 16:07
    Photo ID: 6560807
    VIRIN: 210315-N-TP832-2021
    Resolution: 4805x3198
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1
    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1
    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    Naval Construction Force
    Command Post Exercise
    CPX
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT