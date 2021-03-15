NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1

210315-N-TP832-2015 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (March 15, 2021) Construction Electrician Constructionman Kevin Lee and Utilitiesman 3rd Class Gamar Vincent, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, connect feeder cables to output terminals on a generator in preparation for a Command Post Exercise/Communications Exercise on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

