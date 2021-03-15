Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1 [Image 1 of 3]

    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210315-N-TP832-2015 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (March 15, 2021) Construction Electrician Constructionman Kevin Lee and Utilitiesman 3rd Class Gamar Vincent, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, connect feeder cables to output terminals on a generator in preparation for a Command Post Exercise/Communications Exercise on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    This work, NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    Naval Construction Force
    Command Post Exercise
    CPX
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

