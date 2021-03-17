Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, federal, local agencies conduct oil spill response exercise at the Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard, federal, local agencies conduct oil spill response exercise at the Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

    ST CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    03.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Emergency responders work on developing an Incident Action Plan during the two-day functional pollution response exercise at the Limetree Bay facility in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, March 17, 2021. The exercise also seeks to validate the Limetree Bay Facility Response Plan and current notification procedures and processes listed in the Area Contingency Plan (ACP) emergency responders are to follow during an oil pollution incident in the U.S. Virgin Islands. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 15:36
    Photo ID: 6560761
    VIRIN: 210317-G-G0107-1001
    Location: ST CROIX, VI
    TAGS

    USCG
    PREP
    St. Croix
    National Preparedness for Response Exercise Program
    Limetree Bay

