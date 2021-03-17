Coast Guard, federal, local agencies conduct oil spill response exercise at the Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Emergency responders work on developing an Incident Action Plan during the two-day functional pollution response exercise at the Limetree Bay facility in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, March 17, 2021. The exercise also seeks to validate the Limetree Bay Facility Response Plan and current notification procedures and processes listed in the Area Contingency Plan (ACP) emergency responders are to follow during an oil pollution incident in the U.S. Virgin Islands. (Courtesy photo)
