Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 15:36 Photo ID: 6560762 VIRIN: 210317-G-G0107-1002 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 2.44 MB Location: ST CROIX, VI

Web Views: 12 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Coast Guard, federal, local agencies conduct oil spill response exercise at the Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.