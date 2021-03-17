Emergency responders setup oil containment boom, March 17, 2021, inside the Limetree Bay Facility harbor in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The boom deployment was a drill under the National Preparedness for Response Exercise Program (PREP). (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 15:36
|Photo ID:
|6560762
|VIRIN:
|210317-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|ST CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard, federal, local agencies conduct oil spill response exercise at the Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT