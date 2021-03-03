Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soaring to new heights: Dover reserve chaplain discovers passion for flying

    Soaring to new heights: Dover reserve chaplain discovers passion for flying

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shayna Hodge 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Chaplain (Capt.) Meagan Davis, assigned to the 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, taxis down the runway at Dover Airpark, Delaware, Feb. 3, 2021. Davis began pilot lessons at the encouragement of a mentor and has since found a passion for flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge)

    This work, Soaring to new heights: Dover reserve chaplain discovers passion for flying [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

