Chaplain (Capt.) Meagan Davis, assigned to the 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, taxis down the runway at Dover Airpark, Delaware, Feb. 3, 2021. Davis began pilot lessons at the encouragement of a mentor and has since found a passion for flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 15:45
|Photo ID:
|6560758
|VIRIN:
|210303-F-OB435-0087
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.88 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soaring to new heights: Dover reserve chaplain discovers passion for flying [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soaring to new heights: Dover reserve chaplain discovers passion for flying
LEAVE A COMMENT