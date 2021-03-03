Chaplain (Capt.) Meagan Davis, assigned to the 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, taxis down the runway at Dover Airpark, Delaware, Feb. 3, 2021. Davis began pilot lessons at the encouragement of a mentor and has since found a passion for flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 15:45 Photo ID: 6560758 VIRIN: 210303-F-OB435-0087 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.88 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soaring to new heights: Dover reserve chaplain discovers passion for flying [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.