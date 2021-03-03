Chaplain (Capt.) Meagan Davis, assigned to the 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, smiles after completing her first solo flight at Dover Airpark, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2021. Davis is pursuing a private pilot’s license and plans on completing her pilot training by April. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 15:45
|Photo ID:
|6560756
|VIRIN:
|210303-F-OB435-0004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.81 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soaring to new heights: Dover reserve chaplain discovers passion for flying [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soaring to new heights: Dover reserve chaplain discovers passion for flying
LEAVE A COMMENT