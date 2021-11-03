Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210311-A-ZN169-084 [Image 2 of 4]

    210311-A-ZN169-084

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Pvt. Kenny Oliver (second from the left), a trainee with 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, stands in formation during his unit's graduation ceremony March 11 at Hilton Field on Fort Jackson. Oliver, who will be going to Advanced Individual Training to be a Religious Affairs Specialist, traded a prestigious music career for Army Greens.

    This work, 210311-A-ZN169-084 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier and he knows it: DJ trades music for Army Greens

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    BCT
    DJ Kenny Oliver

