Pvt. Kenny Oliver (second from the left), a trainee with 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, stands in formation during his unit's graduation ceremony March 11 at Hilton Field on Fort Jackson. Oliver, who will be going to Advanced Individual Training to be a Religious Affairs Specialist, traded a prestigious music career for Army Greens.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 14:49 Photo ID: 6560594 VIRIN: 210311-A-ZN169-084 Resolution: 656x481 Size: 101.76 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210311-A-ZN169-084 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.