210311-A-ZN169-084

Pvt. Kenny Oliver (second from the left), a trainee with 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, stands in formation during his unit's graduation ceremony March 11 at Hilton Field on Fort Jackson. Oliver, who will be going to Advanced Individual Training to be a Religious Affairs Specialist, traded a prestigious music career for Army Greens.
Soldier and he knows it: DJ trades music for Army Greens
