DJ Kenny Oliver, who created songs with dance music duo LMFAO and other big names in the past decade, recently graduated Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson. Photo by Rebekah O'Donnell
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 14:49
|Photo ID:
|6560612
|VIRIN:
|210309-A-A4507-001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|894.33 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210309-A-A4507-001 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier and he knows it: DJ trades music for Army Greens
LEAVE A COMMENT