    210309-A-A4507-001 [Image 4 of 4]

    210309-A-A4507-001

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    DJ Kenny Oliver, who created songs with dance music duo LMFAO and other big names in the past decade, recently graduated Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson. Photo by Rebekah O'Donnell

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 14:49
    Photo ID: 6560612
    VIRIN: 210309-A-A4507-001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 894.33 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210309-A-A4507-001 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier and he knows it: DJ trades music for Army Greens

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    BCT
    DJ Kenny Oliver

