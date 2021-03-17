Rainbow shines over B-52

A rainbow shines over B-52H Stratofortresses at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana., March 24, 2020. The B-52H is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. The bomber is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet (15,166.6 meters). It can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability.



This graphic was created to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2021. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

