Connecticut Air Guard maintainer graduates Ranger School

Senior Airman Jonathan Petersen, 103rd Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems specialist, works on a C-130H Hercules anti-skid fault display unit at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, March 16, 2021. Petersen attended U.S. Army Ranger School through the Air National Guard’s Enlisted Development Opportunities program, and was the only Air National Guardsman in his graduating class, which completed the course Feb. 5. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

