Connecticut Air Guard maintainer graduates Ranger School

Senior Airman Jonathan Petersen (second from left), 103rd Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems specialist, poses for a picture with the three other total force Airmen in his U.S. Army Ranger School graduating class at Fort Benning, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2021. Petersen attended U.S. Army Ranger School through the Air National Guard's Enlisted Development Opportunities program, and was the only Air National Guardsman in his graduating class. (Courtesy photo)

