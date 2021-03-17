Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Air Guard maintainer graduates Ranger School [Image 1 of 3]

    Connecticut Air Guard maintainer graduates Ranger School

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Senior Airman Jonathan Petersen (second from left), 103rd Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems specialist, poses for a picture with the three other total force Airmen in his U.S. Army Ranger School graduating class at Fort Benning, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2021. Petersen attended U.S. Army Ranger School through the Air National Guard's Enlisted Development Opportunities program, and was the only Air National Guardsman in his graduating class. (Courtesy photo)

    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Air National Guard
    Ranger School
    103rd Airlift Wing
    103rd Maintenance Squadron
    Enlisted Development Opportunities

