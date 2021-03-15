Pakistan Chief of Navy Staff Visits Bahrain

210315-N-NO146-1002 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 15, 2021) Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, fourth from left, deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), Adm. Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, center left, Chief of the Naval Staff of Pakistan Navy, and senior leaders of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) pose for a photo in front of NAVCENT headquarters on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 15. NAVCENT is the U.S. Navy element of U.S. Central Command in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, which encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.

