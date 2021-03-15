Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pakistan Chief of Navy Staff Visits Bahrain [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    03.15.2021

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210315-N-IO414-1030 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 15, 2021) Adm. Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, left, Chief of the Naval Staff of Pakistan Navy, speaks during a brief of current CMF operations and accomplishments in the region during a tour of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) headquarters onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 15. NAVCENT is the U.S. Navy element of U.S. Central Command in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, which encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.

    IMAGE INFO

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf

