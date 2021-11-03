Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 08:11 Photo ID: 6559677 VIRIN: 210311-A-GJ885-002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.71 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, On the frontlines against COVID: Physical Therapy Assistant [Image 3 of 3], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.