Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    On the frontlines against COVID: Physical Therapy Assistant [Image 1 of 3]

    On the frontlines against COVID: Physical Therapy Assistant

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Andre Griggs, a physical therapy assistant at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, conducts shoulder therapy on a patient.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 08:11
    Photo ID: 6559676
    VIRIN: 210311-A-GJ885-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the frontlines against COVID: Physical Therapy Assistant [Image 3 of 3], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    On the frontlines against COVID: Physical Therapy Assistant
    On the frontlines against COVID: Physical Therapy Assistant
    On the frontlines against COVID: Physical Therapy Assistant

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    On the frontlines against COVID: Physical Therapy Assistant

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Army Medicine

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT