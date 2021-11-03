Andre Griggs, a physical therapy assistant at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, conducts shoulder therapy on a patient.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 08:11
|Photo ID:
|6559676
|VIRIN:
|210311-A-GJ885-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, On the frontlines against COVID: Physical Therapy Assistant [Image 3 of 3], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
On the frontlines against COVID: Physical Therapy Assistant
LEAVE A COMMENT