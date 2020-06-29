NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY DEVESELU, Romania (June 29, 2020) Utilitiesman 1st Class Lester Gaspar, from Oakland, California, receives an end of tour award from Lt. Cmdr. Mark Roussel, from New Orleans, during an award ceremony at the Public Works Office June 29. Gaspar served as the Requirements Branch Head for 18 months, completed 953 maintenance request for 32 facilities valued at $825 million and dedicated 100 hours to painting the mural behind him in the photograph. (U.S. Navy photo by CE2 Jonathan Ralph/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 05:56 Photo ID: 6559608 VIRIN: 200629-N-HB733-0001 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 5.41 MB Location: DEVESELU, RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PWD Deveselu Mural [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.