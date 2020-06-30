NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY DEVESELU, Romania (June 29, 2020) Utilitiesman 1st Class Lester Gaspar, from Oakland, California, assigned to Public Works Department Deveselu completes a mural in the PWD office June 29. Gaspar served as the Requirements Branch Head for 18 months, completed 953 maintenance request for 32 facilities valued at $825 million and dedicated 100 hours to painting the mural behind him in the photograph. (U.S. Navy photo by CE2 Jonathan Ralph/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 05:56
|Photo ID:
|6559607
|VIRIN:
|200630-N-HB733-0001
|Resolution:
|4632x3222
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|DEVESELU, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PWD Deveselu Mural [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
