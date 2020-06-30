PWD Deveselu Mural

NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY DEVESELU, Romania (June 29, 2020) Utilitiesman 1st Class Lester Gaspar, from Oakland, California, assigned to Public Works Department Deveselu completes a mural in the PWD office June 29. Gaspar served as the Requirements Branch Head for 18 months, completed 953 maintenance request for 32 facilities valued at $825 million and dedicated 100 hours to painting the mural behind him in the photograph. (U.S. Navy photo by CE2 Jonathan Ralph/Released)

