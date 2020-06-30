Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PWD Deveselu Mural [Image 1 of 2]

    DEVESELU, ROMANIA

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY DEVESELU, Romania (June 29, 2020) Utilitiesman 1st Class Lester Gaspar, from Oakland, California, assigned to Public Works Department Deveselu completes a mural in the PWD office June 29. Gaspar served as the Requirements Branch Head for 18 months, completed 953 maintenance request for 32 facilities valued at $825 million and dedicated 100 hours to painting the mural behind him in the photograph. (U.S. Navy photo by CE2 Jonathan Ralph/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 05:56
    Photo ID: 6559607
    VIRIN: 200630-N-HB733-0001
    Resolution: 4632x3222
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: DEVESELU, RO
    This work, PWD Deveselu Mural [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

