    VP-46 Participates in COMREL event for Italian high schoolers [Image 4 of 7]

    VP-46 Participates in COMREL event for Italian high schoolers

    ITALY

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Dalton 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    210312-N-VH871-1419 SIGONELLA, Italy (March 12, 2021) Lt. j.g. Kevin Gable and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Shantel Bergman (right), assigned to the "Grey Knights" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, assists Italian high schoolers with their English proficiency as part of a community relations project, March 12, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zach Dalton/ Released)

    This work, VP-46 Participates in COMREL event for Italian high schoolers [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Zachary Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usn
    Grey Knights
    VP-46

