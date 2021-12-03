VP-46 Participates in COMREL event for Italian high schoolers

210312-N-VH871-1421 SIGONELLA, Italy (March 12, 2021) Naval Aircrewmen (Operator) 3rd Class Dylan Rosa (right), assigned to the "Grey Knights" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, assists Italian high schoolers with their English proficiency as part of a community relations project, March 12, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zach Dalton/ Released)

