    NMCB 4 Conducts MOX with USNS Fall River [Image 11 of 12]

    NMCB 4 Conducts MOX with USNS Fall River

    GUAM

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew White  

    30th Naval Construction Regiment

    210317-N-WR252-1193 SANTA RITA, Guam (March 17, 2021) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 load civil engineer support equipment (CESE) aboard the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Fall River (T-EPF-4) during a mount-out exercise (MOX) on board Naval Base Guam. During the MOX, the Seabees demonstrated their CESE embark skillset and exchanged knowledge with the Military Sealift Command (MSC) crew, enhancing readiness. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States ready to support major combat operations and theater security. Seabees provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps, and joint operational forces globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew R. White)

    VIRIN: 210317-N-WR252-1193
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 Conducts MOX with USNS Fall River [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Matthew White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    Fall River
    MSC
    USNS
    Navy
    MOX

