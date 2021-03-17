NMCB 4 Conducts MOX with USNS Fall River

210317-N-WR252-1089 SANTA RITA, Guam (March 17, 2021) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 load civil engineer support equipment (CESE) aboard the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Fall River (T-EPF-4) during a mount-out exercise (MOX) on board Naval Base Guam. During the MOX, the Seabees demonstrated their CESE embark skillset and exchanged knowledge with the Military Sealift Command (MSC) crew, enhancing readiness. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States ready to support major combat operations and theater security. Seabees provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps, and joint operational forces globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew R. White)

