USS Bunker Hill PASSEX with Royal Australian Navy

INDIAN OCEAN (March 10, 2021) The Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Anzac (III) (FFH 150), left, transits alongside the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, in the Indian Ocean March 10, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)

