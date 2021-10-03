INDIAN OCEAN (March 10, 2021) The Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Anzac (III) (FFH 150), left, transits alongside the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, in the Indian Ocean March 10, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 00:40
|Photo ID:
|6559447
|VIRIN:
|210310-N-ZX120-1019
|Resolution:
|1908x1271
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill PASSEX with Royal Australian Navy, by PO3 Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
