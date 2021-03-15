210315-N-EJ241-1025



MISAWA, Japan (March 15, 2021) – Capt. Anneliese Satz, a pilot assigned to the "Green Knights" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, works with Japanese Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) service members to perform maintenance on an F-35B Lightning II at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. VMFA-121 is the first operational F-35 squadron in the U.S. military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 00:41 Photo ID: 6559441 VIRIN: 210315-N-EJ241-1025 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.72 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Hometown: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMFA-121 Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.