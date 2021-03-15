Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-121 Maintenance [Image 3 of 3]

    VMFA-121 Maintenance

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210315-N-EJ241-1111

    MISAWA, Japan (March 15, 2021) – Capt. Anneliese Satz, a pilot assigned to the "Green Knights" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, works with Japanese Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) service members to perform maintenance on an F-35B Lightning II at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. VMFA-121 is the first operational F-35 squadron in the U.S. military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 00:41
    Photo ID: 6559443
    VIRIN: 210315-N-EJ241-1111
    Resolution: 7895x5263
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: BOISE, ID, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-121 Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    NAF Misawa
    Green Knights
    VMFA-121

