Senior Master Sgt. Angela Shird, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron readiness and emergency management flight chief, inspects the gloves of two 51st Civil Engineer Squadron’s Fire Department members during a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2021. The training event involved a powder that glowed under black light. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 22:44
|Photo ID:
|6559415
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-PB738-1511
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.81 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Routine Training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT