Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Routine Training [Image 5 of 12]

    Routine Training

    OSAN AIR, SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron and the 51st Aerospace Medicine Squadron investigate a suspicious package at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2021. Suited up in Level-A Suits, the members were responding to a routine training for a suspicious package. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 22:47
    Photo ID: 6559408
    VIRIN: 210311-F-PB738-1285
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.88 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Routine Training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Routine Training
    Routine Training
    Routine Training
    Routine Training
    Routine Training
    Routine Training
    Routine Training
    Routine Training
    Routine Training
    Routine Training
    Routine Training
    Routine Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    Fight Tonight
    Leading the Charge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT