Rafael Peralta Conducts Firefighting Drill

210316-N-VD554-0300 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 16, 2021) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Ameir Baksh, from Bronx, N.Y., left, Damage Controlman 3rd Class Lareesa Garza, from Fayetteville, N.C., center, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jonathan Myers, from Chicago, prepare to conduct a compartment overhaul during a damage control training evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

