Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rafael Peralta Conducts Firefighting Drill [Image 5 of 6]

    Rafael Peralta Conducts Firefighting Drill

    AT SEA

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aron Montano 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210316-N-VD554-0305 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 16, 2021) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Ameir Baksh, left, from Bronx, N.Y., and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Lareesa Garza, from Fayetteville, N.C., conduct a compartment overhaul during a damage control training evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 21:09
    Photo ID: 6559363
    VIRIN: 210316-N-VD554-0305
    Resolution: 6093x4352
    Size: 681.41 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rafael Peralta Conducts Firefighting Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rafael Peralta Conducts Firefighting Drill
    Rafael Peralta Conducts Firefighting Drill
    Rafael Peralta Conducts Firefighting Drill
    Rafael Peralta Conducts Firefighting Drill
    Rafael Peralta Conducts Firefighting Drill
    Rafael Peralta Conducts Firefighting Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    damage control
    U.S. Pacific fleet
    Firefighting
    DC
    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT