Rafael Peralta Conducts Firefighting Drill

210316-N-VD554-0305 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 16, 2021) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Ameir Baksh, left, from Bronx, N.Y., and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Lareesa Garza, from Fayetteville, N.C., conduct a compartment overhaul during a damage control training evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

