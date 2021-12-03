Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A B-1B Lancer is prepared for divestiture [Image 2 of 2]

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin McIntosh 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    One of the B-1B Lancer’s being divested takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., March 12, 2021. Divesting aircraft with the least amount of usable life allows the Air Force to prioritize investment in the health of the remaining fleet and crew training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin McIntosh)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 19:02
    Photo ID: 6559213
    VIRIN: 210312-F-DD225-516
    Resolution: 5842x3887
    Size: 658.13 KB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A B-1B Lancer is prepared for divestiture [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Austin McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-1B

    Bomber
    B-1B
    B-1B Lancer

