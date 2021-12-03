Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A B-1B Lancer is prepared for divestiture [Image 1 of 2]

    A B-1B Lancer is prepared for divestiture

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin McIntosh 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer identified for divestiture is prepared for flight at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., March 12, 2021. This limited aircraft divestiture is necessary in order for the Air Force to create an even more lethal, agile and sustainable force with a greater competitive edge in today’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin McIntosh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 19:03
    Photo ID: 6559210
    VIRIN: 210312-F-DD225-020
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A B-1B Lancer is prepared for divestiture [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Austin McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A B-1B Lancer is prepared for divestiture
    A B-1B Lancer is prepared for divestiture

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bomber
    B-1B
    B-1 Lancer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT