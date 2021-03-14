A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 14, 2021. The 9th EBS operated out of Ørland AFS, Norway where they conducted a series of Bomber Task Force Europe training missions. BTF Operations and engagements with U.S. allies and partners demonstrates and strengthens the shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 18:50
|Photo ID:
|6559189
|VIRIN:
|210314-F-TK640-1383
|Resolution:
|6632x4426
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Bats fly in the High North; 9th EBS showcase ACE [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
