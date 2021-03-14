Bats fly in the High North; 9th EBS showcase ACE

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 14, 2021. The 9th EBS operated out of Ørland AFS, Norway where they conducted a series of Bomber Task Force Europe training missions. BTF Operations and engagements with U.S. allies and partners demonstrates and strengthens the shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

Date Taken: 03.14.2021
Location: ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO