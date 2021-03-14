Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bats fly in the High North; 9th EBS showcase ACE [Image 12 of 12]

    Bats fly in the High North; 9th EBS showcase ACE

    ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NORWAY

    03.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 14, 2021. The 9th EBS operated out of Ørland AFS, Norway where they conducted a series of Bomber Task Force Europe training missions. BTF Operations and engagements with U.S. allies and partners demonstrates and strengthens the shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 18:50
    Photo ID: 6559189
    VIRIN: 210314-F-TK640-1383
    Resolution: 6632x4426
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bats fly in the High North; 9th EBS showcase ACE [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Norway
    B-1
    9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    Hot-Pit
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Agile Combat Employment

