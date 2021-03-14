Bats fly in the High North; 9th EBS showcase ACE

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron sits on the flightline at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 14, 2021. Conducting Bomber Task Force Europe deployments and operations provides aircrew with enhanced readiness and training necessary to respond to any contingency or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

