U.S Army 1st Sgt. Lance Rogers, noncommissioned officer in charge, from the Rome-based 1160th Transportation Company and Staff Sgt. Jorge Gonzalez, a military police officer with the Marietta-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 201st Regional Support Group, meet with representatives from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency prior to the opening of the Emerson/Lakepoint COVID-19 vaccination site in Emerson, Ga., March 15, 2021. The Georgia Army and Air National Guardsmen are partnered with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, medical professionals, local law enforcement and contractors to support vaccination sites throughout the state of Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

