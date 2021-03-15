Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Getting Ready [Image 1 of 2]

    Getting Ready

    EMERSON, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    78th Troop Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jeremy Forbes, a cavalry scout assigned to the Marietta-based Joint Force Headquarters-Georgia, Georgia National Guard, in-briefs Guardsmen prior to opening the Emerson/Lakepoint COVID-19 vaccination site in Emerson, Ga., March 15, 2021. The Georgia Army and Air National Guardsmen are partnered with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, medical professionals, local law enforcement and contractors to support vaccination sites throughout the state of Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 15:40
    Photo ID: 6558849
    VIRIN: 210315-A-PZ950-612
    Resolution: 4237x2825
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: EMERSON, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting Ready [Image 2 of 2], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Getting Ready
    Partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Marietta
    Georgia Army National Guard
    78th Troop Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT