Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco conducts K9 explosive detection training [Image 7 of 7]

    Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco conducts K9 explosive detection training

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Ricky, an 7-year-old Coast Guard explosive detection K9 at Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco, is rewarded in San Francisco, Calif. March 8, 2021. Ricky is a specialist in explosive detection and has covered major events such as Super Bowls, the 2016 Summer Olympic trials, San Francisco and Los Angeles Fleet Weeks, and Presidential State of the Union Addresses. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 15:51
    Photo ID: 6558833
    VIRIN: 210308-G-LB555-831
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco conducts K9 explosive detection training [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team conducts K9 explosive detection training
    Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco conducts K9 explosive detection training
    Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco conducts K9 explosive detection training
    Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco conducts K9 explosive detection training
    Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco conducts K9 explosive detection training
    Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco conducts K9 explosive detection training
    Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco conducts K9 explosive detection training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    Coast Guard
    California
    dogs
    k9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT