Ricky, an 7-year-old Coast Guard explosive detection K9 at Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco, searches a ferry terminal during training in San Francisco, Calif. March 8, 2021. Ricky is a specialist in explosive detection and has covered major events such as Super Bowls, the 2016 Summer Olympic trials, San Francisco and Los Angeles Fleet Weeks, and Presidential State of the Union Addresses. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 15:51 Photo ID: 6558831 VIRIN: 210308-G-LB555-695 Resolution: 5780x3846 Size: 2.9 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco conducts K9 explosive detection training [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.