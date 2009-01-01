Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 1940 military construction scenes at Camp McCoy [Image 3 of 4]

    July 1940 military construction scenes at Camp McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.1942

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This historical Army photo shows military construction of barracks and other buildings on the 200 block of the cantonment area July 20, 1942, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The installation was then called Camp McCoy. Construction like this took place all throughout the early 1940s on post to expand to support operations and training for World War II. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.20.1942
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 12:48
    Photo ID: 6558350
    VIRIN: 420720-A-OK556-083
    Resolution: 1079x1500
    Size: 391 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, July 1940 military construction scenes at Camp McCoy [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Photo Essay: July 1940 military construction scenes at Camp McCoy

    Wisconsin
    history
    Fort McCoy
    archaeology
    historical artifacts

