This historical Army photo shows military construction of barracks and other buildings on the 200 block of the cantonment area July 20, 1942, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The installation was then called Camp McCoy. Construction like this took place all throughout the early 1940s on post to expand to support operations and training for World War II. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.1942 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 12:48 Photo ID: 6558350 VIRIN: 420720-A-OK556-083 Resolution: 1079x1500 Size: 391 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, July 1940 military construction scenes at Camp McCoy [Image 4 of 4], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.