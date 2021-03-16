Photo Essay: July 1940 military construction scenes at Camp McCoy

Courtesy Photo | This historical Army photo shows military construction of barracks and other buildings...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This historical Army photo shows military construction of barracks and other buildings on the 200 block of the cantonment area July 20, 1942, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The installation was then called Camp McCoy. Construction like this took place all throughout the early 1940s on post to expand to support operations and training for World War II. (U.S. Army Historical Photo) see less | View Image Page

Historical Army photos show military construction of barracks and other buildings on the 200 block of the cantonment area July 20, 1942, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The installation was then called Camp McCoy. Construction like this took place all throughout the early 1940s on post to expand to support operations and training for World War II.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.