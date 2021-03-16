Laura Roman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Substance Abuse Program Risk Reduction coordinator, talks with members of a unit about dealing with the grief they can expect after losing two fellow Soldiers to suicide in late 2020.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 11:12 Photo ID: 6558110 VIRIN: 210316-A-VE918-175 Resolution: 1200x1420 Size: 898.38 KB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Roman 2 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.