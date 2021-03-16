Laura Roman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Substance Abuse Program Risk Reduction coordinator, talks with members of a unit about dealing with the grief they can expect after losing two fellow Soldiers to suicide in late 2020.
USAG RP risk reduction coordinator uses personal experience to help Soldiers work through grief
