Laura Roman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Substance Abuse Program Risk Reduction coordinator, talks with members of a unit about dealing with the grief they can expect after losing two fellow Soldiers to suicide in late 2020.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 11:12 Photo ID: 6558099 VIRIN: 210316-A-VE918-945 Resolution: 1600x968 Size: 793.83 KB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Roman1 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.