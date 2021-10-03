COVID-19 vaccinations

210303-N-WF272-1012 COLTS NECK, N.J. (March 10, 2021) Chief Navy Counselor Agnieszka Grzelczyk, from Dzierzoniow, Poland, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Naval Weapons Station Earle. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

