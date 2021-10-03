Sailors receive COVID Vaccine

210303-N-WF272-1035 COLTS NECK, N.J. (March 10, 2021) Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class David Kenney, from Syracuse, N.Y., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, receives the COVID-19 vaccine administered by Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Travin Jowers, from Dallas, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Earle, Naval Weapons Station Earle. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

