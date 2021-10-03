U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) participate in a Mission Readiness Exercise (MRX) aboard Fort AP Hill, Va., on Mar. 10, 2021. Marines and Sailors stationed at CBIRF conduct MRX events in order to be fluent in rescue operations no matter their job, in the event CBIRF is called to action. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 09:27 Photo ID: 6557962 VIRIN: 210310-M-DL557-0064 Resolution: 3888x2592 Size: 713.71 KB Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBIRF Alpha Co. MRX [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Blakely Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.