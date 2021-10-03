Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBIRF Alpha Co. MRX [Image 9 of 17]

    CBIRF Alpha Co. MRX

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) participate in a Mission Readiness Exercise (MRX) aboard Fort AP Hill, Va., on Mar. 10, 2021. Marines and Sailors stationed at CBIRF conduct MRX events in order to be fluent in rescue operations no matter their job, in the event CBIRF is called to action. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham/Released)

