U.S. Army Sgt. Shaniequa S. Ellington, a transportation coordinator with the 403rd Transportation Detachment based in Anniston, Ala., negotiates an obstacle course Jan. 23, 2021, as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 23:39
|Photo ID:
|6557489
|VIRIN:
|210123-A-VX503-0798
|Resolution:
|1892x2848
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US
|Hometown:
|ANNISTON, AL, US
|Hometown:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The other side [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS
