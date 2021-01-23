U.S. Army Sgt. Shaniequa S. Ellington, a transportation coordinator with the 403rd Transportation Detachment based in Anniston, Ala., negotiates an obstacle course Jan. 23, 2021, as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 23:39 Photo ID: 6557489 VIRIN: 210123-A-VX503-0798 Resolution: 1892x2848 Size: 4.35 MB Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US Hometown: ANNISTON, AL, US Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The other side [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.