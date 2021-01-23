Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The other side [Image 5 of 5]

    The other side

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Sgt. Shaniequa S. Ellington, a transportation coordinator with the 403rd Transportation Detachment based in Anniston, Ala., negotiates an obstacle course Jan. 23, 2021, as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 23:39
    Photo ID: 6557489
    VIRIN: 210123-A-VX503-0798
    Resolution: 1892x2848
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US 
    Hometown: ANNISTON, AL, US
    Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The other side [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Higher
    Brief pause
    Roped in
    From the top
    The other side

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    642 RSG
    403rd Transportation Detachment

