U.S. Army Pfc. Shania N. Milliner, a transportation coordinators with the 403rd Transportation Detachment based in Anniston, Ala., negotiates an obstacle course Jan. 23, 2021, as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 23:39 Photo ID: 6557480 VIRIN: 210123-A-VX503-0507 Resolution: 3615x2401 Size: 4.82 MB Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US Hometown: ANNISTON, AL, US Hometown: SYLACAUGA, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From the top [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.