    AZNG helps provide meals to locals amid COVID-19 crisis [Image 2 of 6]

    AZNG helps provide meals to locals amid COVID-19 crisis

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Douglas Brown, 1348th Maintenance Company culinary specialist, prepares meals for those in need at a local shelter March 15, 2021 in Phoenix. The Arizona National Guard is continuing to support food banks as well as COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites statewide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG helps provide meals to locals amid COVID-19 crisis [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Arizona
    National Guard
    COVID
    AZCV19
    Community Response

