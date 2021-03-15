U.S. Army Sgt. Douglas Brown, 1348th Maintenance Company culinary specialist, prepares meals for those in need at a local shelter March 15, 2021 in Phoenix. The Arizona National Guard is continuing to support food banks as well as COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites statewide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 21:18 Photo ID: 6557348 VIRIN: 210315-Z-RC891-0010 Resolution: 4016x6016 Size: 9.34 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG helps provide meals to locals amid COVID-19 crisis [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.